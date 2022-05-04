The Value of Warming Up and Stretching Part 1
Proper warmup and stretching are certainly neglected principles in strength training. Many believe the two are the same, but they're not. They serve different purposes, and while stretching my indeed be a part of the warmup process, it's not the same. Some people think that doing some stretches before they start training is sufficient warmup, but it's not. Athletes are aware of the importance of warming up thoroughly before practicing or competing in their sports. Football, basketball, lacrosse, and soccer teams spend considerable time going through a series of stretches and warmup maneuvers prior to each practice or contest. Nevertheless, the same athletes think nothing of walking into a weight room, flopping down on a bench and starting in.
Warming up the body has a great many positive benefits for those who lift weights. That's even more true for people who lift in cold climates or who are about to do explosive movements such as power cleans, full cleans, snatches or clean and jerks. Those dynamic exercises require that all the muscles, attachments and joints be prepared, and that is accomplished by getting an adequate warmup. Warming up properly not only cuts down on the risk of injury, but it also helps the body perform at a higher level. One of the ways it does that is by allowing those enzymes that are responsible for the many chemical reactions that occur during exercise to be activated. The energy system depends on those enzymes, and folks who begin their routines without taking the time to trigger them will be more sluggish than if they'd warmed up. A warmup routine helps transport more oxygen to the muscles. Hemoglobin is responsible for delivering oxygen to working muscles, and it does its job much more effectively when the muscle fibers are warmed up. The slightly higher temperature also creates a positive pressure between the muscles and the bloodstream, which enables more oxygen to get to the working muscles. In addition, the elevated body temperature assists the entire cardiovascular system, helping the arteries, veins and capillaries deliver nutrients and carry away the unwanted negatives in the process. And often overlooked advantage of warming up it the benefit to the nervous system. It's been shown that the higher core temperature facilitates the transfer of nerve impulses. That's most critical to those who plan to do explosive lifts. While weight training may not be considered a cerebral activity, concentration is certainly a key factor in the success of any workout.
Perhaps the main reason that sports coaches make sure their charges do some warmups before practices and games is to reduce the risk of injury. I was scanning a fitness newsletter someone gave me when the title of an article jumped out at me. "Warmups May Not Prevent Injuries." Naturally, it was of great interest because I'd always thought just the opposite. Well, it turned out the researchers had performed their tests on rabbits. How ridiculous., I thought. I never knew of a rabbit that did heavy squats or clean and jerks or ran full tilt into another rabbit. There are really two stages in the warmup process. The first is to do some movements that will raise your body's overall temperature and enhance the muscles' elasticity before you do any serious exercising. The second stage is more specific to the activity planned. A football player, runner, and weightlifter each has different needs to prepare for the activities ahead and the same individual will warmup differently before a run than for a heavy squat session. You can accomplish the first stage of warming up in several ways. Calisthenics are effective. Some people like to jump rope or ride an exercise bike to get the blood moving. I've found that if I do several exercises for my trunk midsection and lower back, I get thoroughly warmed up rather easily. I do one set of sit-ups for 200 reps and then one set of hyperextensions for 100 more reps. Then I do a set of standing or bent-over twists with a stick for 100 reps and one set of side-to-side bends for 50 reps. In colder weather I do a bit more if I don't feel sufficiently warmed up, and in hot weather I abbreviate the stick work.
The second stage is equally simple. If I'm going to squat, which I always do first in my program, I do one set of leg extensions and a set adductor work. I use a light weight and perform reps until I fell my legs responding. In case you're wondering why I skip leg curls for my leg biceps, the higher reps on the hypers hits them nicely. Again, if the weather is cold, I'll spend more time on this preparation stage - until I start sweating. The stage should also include some stretching to prepare the muscles for the upcoming work; for example, performing some hurdler stretches for the hamstrings before squats or using a towel to stretch out the shoulders before doing benches.
As mentioned above, warming up assists the nervous system, and I use that to help me prepare for the workout. The warmup movements are repetitious and monotonous, so while I do them, I think ahead to my workout. By running the planned numbers, along with some key points, through my head, I set myself up for a better workout. At the same time, I let my body know that it's time to go to work. Once I begin my warmups, my body know from experience what's coming next: "Get the juices flowing, he's going to squat!"
