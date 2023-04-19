Hundreds of people ask the same question everyday – which is more effective at building muscle? Machines or free weights? In this article I’m going to give you some reasons why free weights are more effective at building muscle than machines. In the future I may post an article because machines are more effective, but it isn’t likely as I am a big fan of free weights.
What are free weights?
Free weights are just a general term for any weight that doesn’t have a set motion. Example of free weights are dumbbells and barbells. They can be used for a whole range of exercises to target many different muscle groups. Contrasting to this, machines are usually just made for one muscle group, or even for just one exercise.
Why use free weights over machines?
There are several reasons for this. Firstly, they build whole body strength, and gives better gains. This is because your body is supporting the weight. To keep the weight in a fixed position (even if you’re not moving it), you still must use smaller muscle groups to support it. This is called the stabilizing muscles and can go a long way to increasing the overall look of your body.
A second reason to use free weights over machines, is that they offer a wide range of exercises. Unlike machines, which only offer one or two exercises for one or two muscle groups, free weights can be used to build most muscle groups with countless numbers of exercises.
A third argument for the use of free weights is that they may reduce the risk of injury. This is because with machines, large amounts of weight can be applied, whereas if you can’t get a dumbbell up, you simply can’t lift it! For example, on a chest press machine, you can pile on 100′s of Kilograms of weight, way too much for the average person. Trying to lift this led to injury and strains. If this scenario was done using free-weights, the user wouldn’t even be able to lift the weight up, meaning he cannot injure himself. (This is assuming that no rack is being used).
Rest Days vs Workout Days
One of the most common mistakes made by a person going to the gym (usually who has just joined), is to attend too regularly. You always hear people saying, “I have been going every day for 2 weeks”. Well, this just isn’t sustainable! I hope you take from this post how important it is to leave gaps between your workouts and have rest weeks every so often too.
Why Can’t I work out Every day?
This is the question I get asked when I say it’s bad to go daily. The answer is because your body needs time to rest. 100% of muscle growth is being done when you rest, not when you’re at the gym. When you’re at the gym your tearing muscle fibers to give your body the potential to build muscle. Therefore, long sleep (10 + hours) is important for a bodybuilder, because sleeping is the ultimate rest. It gives your body time to recover, as well as putting more vitamins and minerals into rebuilding the muscle fibers you wrecked earlier in the day. Your muscles are not the only thing that need to recover. Your central nervous system also needs to recover. During a workout your nervous system gets torn ragged, because of all the strain you are putting on your body. Because of this, even if you feel like you have recovered from your last workout – you probably haven’t.
Also, going too often is a great way to get bored of going to the gym. Most people that go to the gym stop after about 5 weeks, purely because they’re bored of the same sight after and after again.
How Often Should I go to the Gym Then?
This is a good question but has no specific answer. All I can say is that generally you should aim to go a maximum of four times a week, and a minimum of three times a week. You should leave a week between each muscle group specific workout, as this will ensure the muscle is totally recovered and can lift heavier weights. Training too much will decrease the amount of muscle you can build – remember that.
A final notice
I thought I would tag this one the end. A rest week is recommended to make sure your body is fully recovered after a grueling few weeks of training. Taking one week off with not so much as a thought about the gym will help you feel revitalized and ready for the next few weeks of training. You should aim to take these every 8 – 10 weeks depending on training intensity.
