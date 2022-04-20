Complete Shoulder Workout For Mass
A lot of bodybuilders have problems when talking about their shoulders. Let us face it, working on your deltoid muscle is not at all an easy task. All shoulder workouts out there are difficult and will require a lot of concentration and dedication. Just think about the fact that the deltoid basically comes with 3 heads. Every single one needs to be trained properly in order to get the best possible results. Keep in mind that you will get the maximum possible muscle growth if you train your shoulders just once a week. On the other hand, this also means that you must train them right and always make sure that your workout is complete. There are 4 main shoulder workout exercises that we recommend:
The Military Press
The military press is that one shoulder exercise that you really need to do. It increases the overall mass you have and basically works on all three heads of the deltoid muscle. Remember that shoulder injuries are very common in the bodybuilding world. Always do a set of around 20 repetitions as a warmup. After that you should do 3 or 4 sets, each of 8 to 10 repetitions. At the end of the set, with the help of a partner you might even want to do forced repetitions as you could do that. This is a powerful shoulder workout exercise.
Barbell Front Raises
This exercise mostly works your front deltoid muscle. In most cases bodybuilders will do more of the exercise when they want to reach a better shoulder definition. The grip on the barbell needs to be shoulder wide and the body should be kept as still as possible. If you are raising the bar in a slow, concentrated movement while concentrating on your front deltoids you will feel quite a strong burn. The good news with barbell front raises is that you just need around 2 sets, each of 12 to 15 repetitions. Do not make the mistake of putting too much weight on the barbell because you would end up not working your deltoid muscle properly.
Standing Lateral Dumbbell Fly
This is one standard shoulder workout exercise. Even so, it is one that really works well for your lateral deltoid muscle. It aids in both definition and mass. We recommend 4 sets, each with 8 to 10 repetitions. The trick is to perform the movements in a slow and concentrated manner. It is highly important to focus on executing the exercise correctly and not using a lot of weight. You should only do a maximum of around 3 cheated repetitions. Your main concentration needs to stand on every single repetition on the negative part of the movement. The weights should never drop. You will only need around 2 sets, each of 12 repetitions.
Bent Over Dumbbell Fly
There is no better exercise for your rear deltoid muscle! We recommend that you do 12 repetitions and then 3 cheated repetitions. You will need to choose your weights wisely for this. Do not rest and then immediately after this repetition simply take in another pair of dumbbells and do 10 more repetitions. In a similar fashion take other weights that allow you to do 5 to 10 more repetitions. After this hardcore workout set you should rest for around 2 minutes. After that simply do another one in the same fashion. The rear deltoids are really hard to work, and this technique will work.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.