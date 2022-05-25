The Importance of Stretching Part 2
Sometimes it's necessary to warm up an area that seemingly isn't involved in the lift at all. Each year several of my athletes come to me complaining of experiencing shoulder problems at the end of their squat workouts. Since, as has always been the case, they all do squats first in their programs., I know the problems aren't the result of any prior shoulder work. I explain to the athletes that they are, indeed, involving their shoulder girdles during the squats, especially if they work heavy and set the bar low on their backs.
When you lock a loaded barbell snugly on your back, you're doing an isometric contraction for the shoulder girdle. It's similar to what happens when you try a maximum bench press without the benefit of a warmup. The remedy for my students is merely to take some time to warm up their shoulders before they squat, which can be accomplished with some light dumbbell presses, I also have them stretch out their shoulders using a towel or stick. The problems disappear right away. A similar thing happens to a few athletes who like to do deadlifts first in their programs. They, too, get aches and pains in their shoulders until they start doing warmup movements and stretches.
There are three types of stretches: static, passive, and ballistic. Passive stretching occurs when someone assists you with an exercise in order to help you gain flexibility though forced motion. An example for a lifter is to have a partner help you loosen your shoulders, elbows, and wrists prior to doing front squats. While you grasp a barbell, your partner gently elevates one arm, then the other, then both together. In another example you sit on the floor as someone steadily pushes against your back to stretch your hamstrings and lower back.
Ballistic stretching involves a rhythmic, bouncing motion. It's not recommended, for it is potentially harmful. The best of the three types of stretching is static. You perform static stretching by placing some part of your body in a stretch positron and holding it there for a certain length of time. Some experts say that 20 seconds is plenty, but I like to hold for a full minute., as I can feel the muscles loosen during those final 15 seconds.
Static stretching could also be called gentle stretching, for i's never forced. When you place the muscles in a locked, contracted state you activate the stretch reflex, which is a built-in safeguard against overextending and injuring the muscles. (Rest assure, injuries can and do occur during stretching.) How can you tell if you've triggered the reflex? If the stretched position is unusually painful, mostly likely you're overstretching, and the stretch reflex is telling you to back off. That's all you must do. Ease up just a bit, allow the muscle or muscles to relax and hold the more comfortable position for the desired count.
Static stretching benefits the weight trainer in several ways. Quite obviously, it gives you a better range of motion, which is critical for certain lifts. The shoulder girdle must be flexible enough to hold a barbell properly on your back or to be able to rack a power clean correctly. Stretching also helps the body re-synthesize the accumulate lactic acid and remove harmful waste products from the tissues. That's the reason stretching helps alleviate muscle soreness.
You should do some stretching prior to your workout, in conjunction with your total warmup routine. In addition, one of the very best times to incorporate stretching into your program is during the workout itself. The dead time between sets is the ideal time to stretch those muscles that you're putting under stress. By doing some stretches for your hamstrings between sets of squats, for example, you enhance your flexibility and keep those muscles form shortening before you put weights on the bar. The same idea applies to doing some stretches of your shoulders between sets on the bench press or incline. The muscles are most conductive to being stretched during exercise since they're warm. Another good time to stretch the body is after the workout, when it's flushed with blood, but I seldom see anyone doing that. when most people finish their last set, they leave the gym, in which case I recommend stretching later that might. It may not be as productive as stretching immediately after the workout, but it's a more realistic goal. If you take some time to stretch while you're watching television after a tough session, you'll greatly reduce your soreness the next day.
Many of my athletes say that if they remember to do a bit of stretching, right after they get out of bed, they're better prepared for their workout than if they don't. It's a fine idea. Notice that the first thing a cat does when it wakes up from a nap is to stretch. When it comes to stretching, more is better than less.
Older athletes must pay closer attention to warming up and stretching than their younger counterparts. Older muscles and attachments aren't as supple as young ones, so they need more time to prepare for the work ahead. In addition, anyone who has weight trained for several years has accumulated several injuries. It just goes with the territory, and you must care for former injuries by warming up the areas thoroughly, even if you're not going to work them directly that day. As everyone knows, when you re-injure an old injury, it takes 10 times as long to bring it back to normal as it did when you hurt it the first time.
So, if you aren't taking the time to warm up before training, start now. If you haven't been doing any stretching, start now. Both will enable you to train harder and for a much longer time. After all, strength training is really a lifetime quest.
