Enjoy The Holidays Without the Extra Weight
Perhaps the most important attitude adjustment is to be sure that you’re thinking of yourself not as a person who is trying to lose weight or even someone trying to avoid junk. If you’re to eat better and get healthy, then think of yourself as a person who eats well and makes healthy choices. Successful people do what successful people do. When you walk in to work first think in the morning and you’re faced with a plate of frosted candy cane cookies, just recognize that healthy-eating people such as yourself just don’t eat that sort of thing for breakfast. Smile, say thanks and keep walking.
It also helps to be forearmed with a few defensive thoughts to call up in case someone brings that plate of cookies right over to you. Try and think of what motivates you to be eating better and getting healthy to begin with. A pretty good idea is write down your short and long term goals on index cards and when you get tempted pull them out and read them.
I also believe that the word diet is almost a setup for us to fail. Word such as eating healthy or making better choices does not put as much pressure on anyone that is trying to loose a few extra pounds.
When you’re faced with that big-sit down meal, plan in advance to not get so full that you’re uncomfortable. I realized that is easier said that done. Most of us love to eat and that food is delicious and evokes all sorts of wonderful nostalgia, but you don’t need to overeat to enjoy the memories. Chew slowly, savor each bite and allow yourself to enjoy those great dishes without filling overwhelmed with guilt. A little tip, if you want to eat less, drink a glass of water before you start to eat.
Start by taking small servings. Many of us were raised to “clean our plates” and we fell that we must do so in order not to waste food. But if you’re full, stop eating. The best way to do this is to control portion sizes. If you’re truly still hungry, then go back for more. That way you won’t be jam packed with something that was just filler, leaving room for seconds for other dishes.
Another trick to help slow down the overeating at holiday parties is to try for buffet serving rather that putting all the food at the dining table. I actually recommend this year round, so that when we are home, they fill the plates from the stove and bring them to the table. That’s because repeated studies have shown that if the food is within arm’s reach, we’ll eat it. But if we’ve got to go and get it, we are less likely to have more.
Even a more formal meal can include service from a buffet away from the main table. If you’re a guest, no matter how your host has arranged to serve, after you’ve finished eating a plate, give it a moment to settle in before going for more. It takes about 30 minutes for the hormones that signal satiety to get the message from the stomach to the brain. Don’t keep packing just because you’re brain doesn’t know your stomach is full.
You can knock 100 calories or more off most sandwiches or salads by skipping the special sauce, dressing or gravy. Drink water instead of soda. A can of soda has on average about 170 calories per can.
