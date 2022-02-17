Burchell "Buck" Sandlin Jr., 65, Haddix passed away Tuesday, February 15 at the Owsley County Health Care Center in Booneville. He was the son of the late Burchell Sandlin Sr. and Geneva Jenkins Watts. He was preceded in death by: wife, Darla Sandlin; brother, Kenny Ray Sandlin; sisters, Christine Sandlin, Ruth Combs; and infant daughter Crystal Sandlin.
He is survived by two sons, Paul Sandlin, Steven (Stephanie) Sandlin; daughter, Beth Sandlin; brother, Sam Sandlin; sisters, Ruby Wallen, Susan Burns, Loretta Sandlin; Grandchildren Crystal Hunt, Valarie Hunt, Brittany Hunt; James Spencer, Peyton Sandlin, Corey Flinchum, Brentley Sandlin, Payzlee Sandlin, Saylor Grace Wilkins; four great grandchildren; and host of nephews and nieces.
Funeral Saturday, February 19, 11:00AM at the Breathitt Funeral Home Chapel with Talmadge Lee Jenkins and Ruby Wallen officiating. Burial in the Sandlin Family Cemetery at Vicco.
Breathitt Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
