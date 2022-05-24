Often labeled as “eyesores” and the subject during recent Jackson City Council meetings, the burned buildings on Main Street in downtown Jackson have been torn down and the remains being cleaned up. This project, however, was not a city funded one, it was the done by the owner of the property.
Mayor Laura Thomas said, “I do not know what the owner’s plans are for the property, but I am very glad to see it being cleaned up.”
Photo: The burned buildings in downtown Jackson have been removed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.