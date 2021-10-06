Two families turned into streets
“I’m staying with my mom right now,” Crystal Stacy
“Nothing’s immediately available…” Tommy Noble
They lived in the top part of the Gambill Building, also known as the “Kentucky Food Store.” The building had contained a going business concern for over a century.
It was a fixture in the Jackson community’s skyline. It is now a hollowed out hull.
What is significantly more tragic than the loss of the building was the loss suffered by two local families literally turned out into the streets by the fire. The Stacys and the Longs comprise the membership of a tragic society.
It is an exclusive fraternity. Unfortunately, it is a group containing members who would have much preferred not joining.
They are the former tenants of the building. They have both lost everything. They have both scrambled to put roofs over their families’ heads.
“We have been at the Holiday Inn Express,” said Bebe Long. “We are on each other’s last nerve but at least we have had a place to sort of call our own.”
Long continued, “We are due to check out October 10. We don’t know what will happen the evening of the 10th. Who knows where we’ll be?”
“I’m staying with my mom right now,” Crystal Stacy told the Times-Voice. When we inquired about her long-term plans, she just didn’t know.
The owner of the building talked to the Times-Voice too. Ms. Linda Combs told the paper, “The tragedy of the whole thing is two families losing their homes, a church losing its home, Renée Roberts losing her business and then her husband in such a short interval, and Jackson’s losing a downtown fixture and landmark. There were no winners here.”
Ms. Combs continues, “My heart hurts so badly for everyone. I was really close to all of my tenants and they were excellent tenants. We were all like family.”
So, what’s next for these excellent tenants? According to Tommy Noble, a local Realtor/Landlord, and well known Breathitt local, “Coming on the heels of the flood, there’s nothing available outside of income-assisted units. Many of them are too small for families with children (like both of these particular families).”
Mr. Noble went on to relate to the paper, “Some available units are in neighborhoods where occupancy might not be safe for children. I’ve been in the business for decades. Nothing’s immediately available for rent.”
So two families are left holding the bag. Two families are left wondering just what the future holds. More particularly, two families are left wondering just where these futures may unfold.
