Burton Herald, Jr., age 76, passed away on November 8, 2022, at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard, Ky. He was born in Breathitt Co., Ky, on April 23, 1946, and was a 1964 graduate of Breathitt Co. High School. He would later attend Eastern Kentucky University where he earned a Bachelor’s and Masters’s degree in Education, before beginning his career as a teacher in the Breathitt Co. School District. He would later become an Assistant Principal at L.B.J. Elementary School, and eventually the principal of the same school until he retired from that position in 2001. His retirement years were richly rewarding through his involvement with several causes and organizations, some of which began while he was still an active educator. He was a member of the Lower Quicksand United Baptist Church for over 50 years, serving as a Deacon for the majority of that time. He also spent many years serving as the Clerk of the Ancient Christian Association that counted LQUBC among its many member churches. Burton would later become a member of the Breathitt-Wolfe Gideons International Camp and enjoyed speaking at churches, visiting campuses, and representing that organization in its noble endeavors to distribute Bibles and share the Gospel of Christ. He was also a member and the long-time President of the Jackson Lions Club for over 36 years, and became widely recognized as one of the on-air voices heard each summer during the Club’s annual radio auction. Burton also enjoyed serving his local community and was honored to have been a member of both the Breathitt Co. Extension Cooperative Board and the Breathitt Co. Public Library Board. He was also an instrumental member of the planning team that organized numerous reunions that were held to honor the BHS class of 1964.
He is survived by several individuals, who shall forever cherish his memory: his wife of 52 years, Gladys(Fugate)Herald of Jackson, KY: his son, Charles (Angelic)Herald of Jackson, KY. : 3 brothers, Paul (Joyce) Herald, William A. ” Widge” Herald, and Hubert Herald, all of Jackson, KY. 2 sisters: Helen Herald and Nancy Herald, both of Jackson, KY.: 2 special aunts: Becky Peal of Butler, KY, Polly Drapp of Cold Spring, KY, and a special uncle, Anderson “Andy” (Linda) Riley of Wilder, KY. He is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews, beloved in-laws, and numerous friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Burton Herald, Sr., and Naomi (Riley) Herald.
Active pallbearers will be: Robert “Buck” Fugate, Everett Kelly, Raymond Carpenter, Frank Allen Fletcher, David Caudill, Bobby Thorpe, Charles David Napier II, Denver Haddix, Jr., and Chase Abner. Honorary pallbearers are: Ervine Martin, Jack Strong, James Talbert Turner, Gloria Hay, and Debbie Henson Miller. The funeral services will be officiated by Rodney Dishman and Harry Hale.
Funeral services will be Friday, November 11, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Jackson Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, November 10, 2022, from 5:00- 9:00 p.m. Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
