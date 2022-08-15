Schools are starting back in our area and that means school buses will be on the road. Drivers need to use caution and be aware of school bus safety.
Kentucky school bus stop laws are as follows:
- On a two-lane roadway, all traffic from both directions must stop.
- A two-lane roadway with a center turn, all traffic from both directions must stop.
- A four-lane roadway with no median separation, only traffic following the bus must stop.
- A four-lane divided highway with a median separation, only traffic following the bus must stop.
- A four-lane roadway with a center turn lane, only traffic following the bus must stop.
