Each day 9,822 school buses in Kentucky transport over 385,000 students on school buses. Every day, drivers in other vehicles pass school buses while they are loading and unloading students, which can cause injuries and even death.
Locally schools are about to finish week one of the school year while others are just beginning and that means school buses will be on the road. Drivers need to use caution and be aware of school bus safety.
Kentucky school bus stop laws are as follows:
- On a two-lane roadway, all traffic from both directions must stop.
- A two-lane roadway with a center turn, all traffic from both directions must stop.
- A four-lane roadway with no median separation, only traffic following the bus must stop.
- A four-lane divided highway with a median separation, only traffic following the bus must stop.
- A four-lane roadway with a center turn lane, only traffic following the bus must stop.
According to the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE), in a single day, more than 300 motorists have been known to commit bus safety violations.
School officials remind drivers to follow all bus safety laws in order to keep students safe while traveling.
