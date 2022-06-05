The Breathitt County Fiscal Court met in special session on Friday, May 27, 2022, with all members of the court present to discuss the agenda from the previous meeting (Tuesday, May 24, 2022).
During the meeting, Magistrate Donnie Bush attempted to add to the agenda that contractor work for Breathitt County must be authorized and preapproved by the Breathitt County Fiscal Court and the County Attorney effective immediately. After a brief debate, Breathitt County Judge Executive Jeff Noble made the decision not to recognize the motion, as items may not be added to an agenda during a special session.
The fiscal court failed to carry motions on approving minutes from three previous meetings; a budget transfer; and the payment of vendors, the exclusion of several vendors was not permitted swaying the vote to not approve payment.
The court did vote to pass the approval of the Flood Damage Ordinance; the Appropriation/Revenue Condition Report; the April 2022 Financial Statement; the April 2022 Justice Center Corporation Fund Report; the approval of the Fund Activity Report; the approval of new P-25 radios for the Volunteer Fire Departments, the Jailer’s Office, the Sheriff’s Office, and the Canoe Volunteer Fire Department SCBA Equipment.
The National Parks Resolution was once more addressed. The resolution is tied in with the Kentucky Wildlands Designation supported by US Representative Hal Rogers. The Kentucky Wildlands Designation encourages counties to join the resolution, allowing them access to federal dollars for tourism. The fiscal court voted to approve Breathitt County joining the National Parks Resolution.
Representatives from the Hazard Community and Technical College (HCTC) was in attendance to convey the information again to the fiscal court pertaining to the Pine Ridge Industrial Authority. The Authority is made up of Breathitt, Wolfe, Powell, Lee, and Owsley counties and is being looked at to be a new off-campus instructional site. The new campus would offer such programs as CDL training, renewal energy, agriculture technology, fiberoptics, and more. Construction is not expected to begin until Spring of 2024 with an estimated total project cost of $80 million. Further details show that funding is available through grants, private donations, various college resources, and would be eligible for cost recovery via reimbursement programs. After hearing the proposal, the fiscal court voted in favor of Breathitt County committing to the project.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.