Well-trained canines give remains the once over
Hoping to catch a scent of 'missing person'
We alluded in our recent story about the fire on Main Street there was a missing person who had been reported missing since the Thursday hours prior to the fire. The fire is believed to have started sometime between 2-3:00 a.m.
We asked Chief Haddix, with the Jackson Police Department, about this person’s disappearance and whether this person is believed a person of interest in an open arson investigation or, perhaps, a victim of the blaze. He responded he wasn't certain of any connection between the missing person and the fire.
At the time of our interview, Chief Haddix was able to confirm a missing person investigation had begun. Though it was being investigated Chief Haddix reiterated he didn’t know there to be a nexus between the disappearance and the fire. The fire completely destroyed two homes, a business, and a church.
Today, an agency known as the Kentucky Search Dog Association (KSDA) came to the scene to investigate the situation. This agency didn't come alone.
The KSDA employed “cadaver dogs” to determine whether the missing person may be underneath the rubble which, prior to the fire, was the Gambill Building. The Gambill Building was Jackson’s oldest structure housing continuous business concerns over the period it had crowned the Jackson, downtown skyline. It once housed both a running grocery and a hardware store.
According to the New York Times, human-remains detection or cadaver dogs have been used worldwide on both land and water. Well-trained dogs have helped locate both the missing and the dead from disasters, murders, accidents, and even suicides.
Such dogs have before found cadavers from events way prior to the date on which the dogs were being used. They have located the burial sites of mass executions dating from World War II. They were used in the Balkans during the 90s, again according to the New York Times.
What, if anything, will these "super dogs" find in today's employment? Perhaps nothing; there might not be anything to find. However, should our missing person be under the rubble somewhere, these dogs may present Jackson's best opportunity of discovery.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates on the search and its results.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.