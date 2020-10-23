California Inmate Confesses to Murder

“I don’t remember the stabbing motions, I just remember standing over her bloody body holding a bloody knife.” Steven Carlson
First reported in the San Francisco Chronicle, the killer of a 14-year old girl, a case which didn’t come to trial for many years, has now confessed to the murder for which he presently stands convicted. The case regarding who killed Tina Faelz on April 5, 1984, in Pleasanton, California, went unsolved for years until investigators charged, tried and convicted Steven Carlson. At the time of the murder, Carlson was 16-years old when the crime occurred.
Carlson was convicted in 2014 of stabbing Faelz with a kitchen knife 44-times back in 1984. For six years after his 2014 conviction, until the letters forming the underpinnings of this story were revealed in 2020, Carlson had maintained his innocence and that he was wrongfully convicted.
In connection to what appears to have been parole proceedings, Carlson wrote three letters. One letter was written to state parole commissioners, one was to Faelz’s family, and one to his victim.
In the letter to the victim, Carlson wrote, “This letter of my deepest apologies is way over due. I was living in denial for many years; not being able to believe or take responsibility for brutally murdering you on that day of April 5, 1984. I want you and your family to know you did absolutely nothing to deserve what I did to you. That is what makes this murder so callous and horrific.”
According to the Chronicle, Carlson is believed to have killed Faelz while in a drunken rage after having been bullied by classmates earlier at school and at a party he threw at his home, after school where there was quite a bit of underage consumption. Carlson’s parents were out of town and had left him alone unsupervised.
Carlson claims to not have planned the murder but was overcome when seeing Faelz walking home from school across from his house. Carlson claims he was “full of rage” at being laughed at “…by his classmates” and the condition in which his parents’ house was left all of which fueled Carlson’s anxiety and rage.
It was Carlson’s belief his dad, upon returning home, was going to “…whip up on [him]…” after learning of this party and seeing the damage to the house. So, Carlson reports going to the kitchen, retrieving a “butcher’s knife,” and walking across the street to encounter Tina Faelz.
Carlson claims not to remember the stabbing motions. He does remember standing over the bloody body holding the butcher’s knife.