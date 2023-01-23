Callie Marie Strong, age 14, of Louisville, KY and formerly of Jackson passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at the Norton Hospital in Louisville, KY. She was born March 17, 2008 in Lexington, KY and was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather: Delmas Strong. She is survived by her parents: David and Susie Strong Whitley of Jackson, KY. Paternal grandfather: Home Whitley and Paternal grandmother: Charlene Spicer Whitley (Jim Combs) of Jackson, KY. Maternal grandmother: Mary Strong of Jackson, KY. Sisters: Makaylie Whitley and Leah Grace Whitley of Jackson, KY. Brothers: Gage Strong, Gavin Whitley and Lucious Strong of Jackson, KY. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at Noon at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with George Spicer officiating. Burial in the Spicer-Turner-Shouse Cemetery, Town Hill Road, Jackson, KY. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5:00-9:00 pm. Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- House fire at Haddix
- Husband confesses to murder of wife: Allegedly stages killing as suicide
- Kenneth Hurt
- Tammy Michelle Thorpe
- Cox awarded Retailer of the Year
- Randy Noble
- Fiscal court holds special session
- Timothy Wayne Sizemore
- HCTC announces Dean’s List honorees for fall 2022 semester
- Mary Christine “Chris” Turner
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.