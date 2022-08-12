Calvin Tharp, age 61, of Jackson, Kentucky passed away Wednesday August 10, 2022 at his residence.
Calvin was born on January 6, 1961 to the late Dewey and Helen Spencer Tharp.
Calvin is survived by Three Sisters; Linda Bryant of Jackson, Kentucky, Nellie(Ricky) Combs of Jackson, Kentucky, Mary(James) Crowe of Lost Creek, Kentucky, Four Brothers; Olaf(Donna) Tharp of Michigan, Frank Tharp of Jackson, Kentucky, Jack(Dean) Tharp of Jackson, Kentucky, Jerry Tharp of Jackson, Kentucky, A Host of Nieces, Nephews and other Relatives and Friends to mourn his passing.
Calvin was preceded in death by his Parents; Dewey and Helen Spencer Tharp, Sisters; Shirley Johnson, Geraldine Tharp, Brothers; Everett Tharp, Jessie Tharp, and Eddie Tharp.
Funeral Services for Calvin Tharp will be on Saturday August 13, 2022 at 1:00 P.M. at The Watts Funeral Home Chapel in Jackson, Kentucky with Mike Tabor officiating. He will be laid to rest in the Tharp Family Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held at The Watts Funeral Home Chapel on Friday August 12, 2022 from 6:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.