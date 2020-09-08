A parade of citizens of the 39th judicial district treated to free corn dogs in the Ace Hardware parking lot this Labor Day
Labor Day is the first Monday in September. It is a creation of the labor movement and dedicated to the social and economic achievements of American workers. It celebrates the strength, prosperity, and well-being of our country.
Generally, on Labor day we see parades, have picnics, watch fireworks displays, engage in water activities, and enjoy public art events. If you were in Jackson, Kentucky on this Labor Day and were around the Ace Hardware, you were probably eating corn dogs.
Cameron Adams, a candidate for Circuit Judge in the 39th Judicial District of Kentucky, expressed being grateful for the opportunity to serve corn dogs to people whose labors have pushed the district forward through uncertain times saturated with a lot of suffering and sprinkled intermittently with some reasons to rejoice. Adams believes the year has provided newfound appreciation for the men and women who break their backs figuratively, and sometimes literally, to keep families fed.
He thought it only appropriate he help everyone out on Labor Day. He certainly did.
The Adams campaign threw its own corn dog parade where we citizens were treated to somewhat of a normal Labor Day in anything but normal times. A veritable parade of citizens came out to the parking lot to eat Adams’ corn dogs, and all for free at least to the banqueters.
He called it a small token of his gratitude for the 39th district’s laborers. On behalf of the laborers residing in his district, we thank him mightily.
The newspaper attended the function. Hey, you say free corn dogs and journalists will come running. I brought my kids and my son’s girlfriend along.
I caught up with Adams. He told the Times-Voice the following, “It was truly an honor to have the opportunity to serve the people of Breathitt County this Labor Day. The people of our county are used to coming out to get corn dogs on Labor Day weekend. I wanted to do my best to bring a little bit of normalcy back into the lives of some of the folks that I love. We had a beautiful day, a great turnout, and an all-around wonderful time!”
Yes we sure did. Many of us ate a lion’s share of corn dogs to boot.
