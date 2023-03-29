Congratulations to LeAnn Campbell who has been selected to represent Breathitt County as a 2023 Rogers Scholar!
Rogers Scholars—The Center for Rural Development’s flagship youth program—provides leadership and college scholarship opportunities to help upcoming high school juniors in Southern and Eastern Kentucky develop the skills they need to seize their potential as the region’s next generation of business and entrepreneurial leaders.
During this intensive week-long program, Rogers Scholars work on building their leadership skills, participate in a series of team-building exercises; receive hands-on instructional training from professional experts in engineering, healthcare, and civic engagement; and interact with nationally recognized business leaders and entrepreneurs. The program focuses on developing skills in leadership, technology, entrepreneurship, and community service.
High school students apply during their sophomore year and, if selected, will attend one of two Rogers Scholars summer sessions just before they enter the 11th grade.
The program is presented tuition-free to students within The Center’s 45-county primary service region.
Since the program’s inception in 1998, there have been 1,374 high school students who have graduated from Rogers Scholars, and potential scholarships valued at more than $11 million have been offered to graduates by 19 participating colleges and universities.
The program, named after U.S. Congressman Harold “Hal” Rogers (KY-05), continues his goal that no young person should have to leave home to find his or her future.
Everyone at JCS would like to congratulate LeAnn Campbell on this prestigious achievement!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.