The man seen during the January 6, 2021 insurrection and taking of the nation's Capitol, Kevin Seefried, turned himself into federal authorities today in Wilmington, Delaware. Kevin Seefried, a man identified in booking reports as a professional fireman employed by the city of Baltimore, Maryland, together with his son, Hunter Seefried have both been taken into custody and face numerous federal charges stemming from the incident. 

 

