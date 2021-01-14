The man seen during the January 6, 2021 insurrection and taking of the nation's Capitol, Kevin Seefried, turned himself into federal authorities today in Wilmington, Delaware. Kevin Seefried, a man identified in booking reports as a professional fireman employed by the city of Baltimore, Maryland, together with his son, Hunter Seefried have both been taken into custody and face numerous federal charges stemming from the incident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.