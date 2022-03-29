Stephen Breckinridge (Breck) Bowling, 23, of Jackson was tragically killed in a car accident in Florida on Thursday, March 17, 2022, that left six other people injured.
The accident happened at around 10:36 p.m. on I-10 East at mile marker 38 in Santa Rosa County, Florida, which is in the northwestern section of the state approximately 65 miles from the popular tourist destination of Destin.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported that all lanes were blocked for multiple hours after the sedan that contained Bowling and two other male passengers drove off the roadway, crossed the median, and collided with a truck carrying four passengers including two minors travelling in the opposite direction.
Bowling attended Breathitt County High School and was in his junior year at Morehead State University where he studied computer engineering as well as a member of the Alpha Sigma Phi fraternity. He enjoyed a multitude of interests including online gaming, hiking, and exploring the outdoors.
Bowling is the son of Stephen and Jennifer (Mullins) Bowling. His father Stephen is the Director of the Breathitt County Library, Head Coach of the Breathitt County Volleycats, and a renowned local historian and hiker/outdoorsman.
The community is still mourning the devastating loss of the young man.
