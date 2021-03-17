CARES money awarded...one local business cries, ‘Foul’

Breathitt Distributes CARES Money
Some local businesses were 'approved' while others were ‘denied'
“[I]t’s just more of the good ole boys way of doing things in Breathitt county.” Ron Hamblin, East Ky Media, Inc.
“People out there are hurting. I am among those people.” Lillian Jett, Jett Tours
We published an article on February 8, 2021 on line entitled Fiscal Court CARES. In the article, we talked about Congress passing a law called the COVID-19 Economic Relief Bill which was formerly called the “Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Security Act. That is from where “CARES” came.
The Act had a funding arm which created opportunities for state and local governments to distribute relief to either citizens or small businesses which demonstrated sufficient economic need. The county was initially funded in the amount of $430,003 but failed to spend all of the money it had allocated to it.
Fiscal Court announced its intention to distribute CARES money to fund ailing county small businesses. Under the proposed formula, businesses who successfully made application by February 15, 2021 at 4:30 pm, EST, would be eligible for relief.
This funding was not a loan. It was an economic aid for the suffering.
The county had gotten, initially, $430,003.00 in CARES money. Of that, the county had left over the amount of $100,000.
This unspent CARES money, it was decided, would be spread among small businesses in the county in increments roughly between $1,000 and $5,000.
This money was distributed. We were told at the Times-Voice the county had two choices, either return the unspent portion of the original $430,003 or distribute it in an effort to stimulate the local economy and give aid to some local businesses the pandemic harmed.
The Fiscal Court chose to distribute it to businesses making application and demonstrating need. There was an application process seeking funding which required documentation. There was a committee appointed to make decisions as to whether to approve or deny applicants.
We talked with County Treasurer, Matthew Hudson. Mr. Hudson said, “I spoke with the Department of Local Government (DLG) regarding the committee and its appointment. The DLG told me I should have appointed local banks or other citizens with financial backgrounds. It was recommended no one on the committee be employed by or elected to the Fiscal Court.”
Mr. Hudson continued, “I put together a list of names of local citizens I believed fit the DLG’s criteria. I submitted these names up the chain of command for approval.”
“The committee which ended up serving was approved by the County Judge Executive and the Magistrates. There were more than five names on my initial list of candidates but we all agreed the first five of the list indicating a willingness to serve would be our committee,” Hudson told us.
“Originally, the committee members were to be James Turner, Jr., Mike Miller, JB Morgan, Burley Hudson, and Charles Herald,” Hudson told the paper. “It was decided Turner shouldn’t serve due to his being an elected official. JB Morgan was concerned an impending surgery could sideline him so he suggested Sean Tyra for the committee. Charles Herald and I tried to meet about his serving but couldn’t seem to resolve numerous scheduling conflicts.”
Mr. Hudson concluded, “The five (5) committee members who served were, JB Morgan, Sean Tyra, Billie Phipps, Burley Hudson, and Mike Miller. The criteria for eligibility was listed in the very application which had to be filled out and supported with documentation before any money to any business would be approved.”
The following were denied any money, though each of these businesses made application: Mad Dog Garage, Jett Tours, East Ky Media, Inc., A+Cuts, Watts Healthcare Solutions, Campbell’s Garage, The House of Beauty, Brewer Farms, G&R Excavation, Lucas Automotive & Tire, Built Rite, R&J Repair, Altro TV Company, Walter’s Service Center, 52 Auto Body Works, and Barnett’s Plumbing and Heating.
For the businesses approved, there are some for which there is still a need of documentation submission before they will ultimately get their checks. However, a great number of these have already been funded the amount for which they made application.
Here are the businesses the committee pre-approved for funding and how much for which they were approved: Steven Howard Chiropractor ($1,000), Cut at the Curve ($2,500), Fitness Factory ($5,000), Jackson Window & Siding Supply ($1,000), Richard Terry Barber Shop (they were pre-approved for $5,000 but could only produce $850 of “eligible expenses” as it was a new business), Petals Flowers and Home ($2,500), Campbell’s This & That ($2,500), Kelseys on Main ($5,000), Kudzu Boutique ($2,500), Thatcher Industries ($5,000), Miller’s Amish Bakery ($5,000), Redbeard Vapes ($2,500), Jett’s Home Furnishings ($2,500), The Hair Mafia Salon ($5,000), Hairworks by Lisa ($5,000), Jaxon Flowers ($2,500), Close Cuts ($5,000), Log Cabin Trading Post ($2,500), Jackson Inn Inc. ($5,000), and Cozy Corner Café ($5,000).
For these next group of businesses, they have been approved but there is documentation on which the committee is waiting to finalize their grants. Gorgeous Grooms ($5,000), HairLoom ($5,000), Wayne’s Beauty ($5,000), Cricket’s Cuts ($5,000), Shana Moore Grocery ($1,000), Dexter Gas Station ($1,000), and Baker’s Auto ($1,000). Now for these businesses, some of them will have submitted the requisite documentation and will have received funding probably before this even appears in print. However, as of the writing of this article, this is the information provided the Times-Voice.
As you would probably imagine, there are community businesses which were denied by the committee which are mightily displeased. Ron Hamblin, owner of East Ky Media, Inc., told the Times-Voice, “As a business owner in Breathitt County, I met all the requirements for this grant according to the grant application provided by the county treasurer, Matthew Hudson.”
Hamblin went on to tell us, “I, like nearly all businesses, have been directly affected by Covid 19. In my opinion, I think the committee that was used to process grant applications mishandled the process.”
Hamblin summed up his position with, “All qualified applicants should have received assistance. In my humble opinion, it's just more of the good ole boys way of doing things in Breathitt county. I feel ALL Grants this county receives, should be scrutinized.”
We asked Mr. Hamblin if he thought the process was above board and fair. He told us, “I was told three (3) different reasons, on three separate occasions, why my business was denied. Each time, the reasons were different. One time, it was the county ran out of money. A second time, it was that ‘media wasn’t prioritized.’ On a third occasion, it was the state wouldn’t approve it.”
Hamblin then told us, “I called the DLG and was told the denials were locally done by the committee. According to the DLG, the government entity advising the county on how to distribute the money, it had nothing to do with my business not getting funded. I remain steadfast my business met the published requirements.”
Not all of the businesses denied were quite as salty as others. Lillian Jett with Jett Tours, told us, “The Touring/Travel industry was one of the hardest hit by COVID. Though my application was denied, I am very happy for those business which were funded.”
We asked Ms. Jett if she had any idea where her application may have been deficient. She told the Times-Voice, “I was told I was denied because I was given a loan from SBA (Small Business Association). I have to pay that back, unlike this CARES money. I had to get the SBA loan, even though it was something I would have to repay. It would have been nice to get something from the county. We’ve had to reschedule 30-trips and many folks haven’t traveled anywhere in over a year.”
“I did get a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan of $4,200 which I won’t have to repay,” Ms. Jett told us. “That paid for about 2-months of office expenses and has long been exhausted.”
“People out there are hurting. I am among those people,” Ms. Jett exclaimed.
In regards to the people hurting who felt unfairly denied funding, the Fiscal Court supplied the newspaper with a written statement. The Court wrote, “We wish there was more money to distribute and we could help even more businesses. We followed the DLG recommendations and focused on businesses that were directly mandated by the governor. Hopefully, with this new stimulus package that was passed, we will have future opportunities to help, once more, both local businesses and county citizens.”
Note: Mr. Long is an award-winning Kentucky journalist recognized for excellence in both writing and reporting by the Kentucky Press Association.