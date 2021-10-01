Carl Clemons

Carl J. Clemons, age 49, of Evanston, KY passed away on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at his residence. He was born August 27, 1972 at Paintsville, KY and was the son of the late Moses and Judith Harmon Clemons. -Also preceded in death by his wife: Tammy Howard. – He is survived by daughters: Carla Clemons of Kokomo, IN and Teea Clemons of Prestonsburg, KY. -Son: Aron Clemons of Jackson, KY. – Sisters: Tina Pearce and Deana Reichenbach of Jackson, KY and Teresa Bailey of Beattyville, KY. Brothers: Justin Reichenbach of Campton, KY and Moses Clemons, Jr of Lambric, KY. Grandchildren: Alex Howard, Hope Howard, Kasey Howard and Cassie Howard, Evan Piercall, Tina Gambill, Kayla Clements, Bennie Asher, Wesley Howard, Gregory Clements. Graveside service to be held on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at 1:00 pm at the Lovely and Bailey Cemetery at Evanston, KY with Justin Reichenbach conducting the service.- Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Carl Clemons as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you