Carl Hargis Raleigh

Carl Hargis “Budwheel” Raleigh, age 79, of Whick, KY passed away on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard, KY.- He was born July 4, 1943, at Whick, KY, and was the son of the late Walter and Callie Raleigh.- He was a retired coal truck driver and a member of the Church of Christ.- He was preceded also in death by his wife of 49 years, Reva Hall Raleigh; Sisters: Joyce Raleigh and Sherlian Raleigh.-He is survived by his daughter Stella Gail (Wes) Strong of Whick, KY; Granddaughter: Carly Weston Strong (Dakota Moore) of Whick, KY.- His sister: Gracie (Lonnie) Hensley of Milan, MI. Two special nieces: Dreama Kay Wooton and Tracey Lynn Smith. Also his trusted companion, his dog, Buster.- Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 22, 2022, at Noon at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Albert Little, Chris Turner, and Paul Sluss officiating.-Burial in the Herald-Hall Cemetery at Talbert, KY.- Visitation will be Thursday from 5:00-9:00 pm. -In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.- Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.-Pallbearers: Budwheel’s truck driving and side by side riding friends and family.
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- Weekly COVID-19 Report
- Columnist ‘boosted’!
- Knox vax rate among lowest in Kentucky
- Hospital leaders speak out in wake of COVID-19 surge
- ‘Alarming, but not at all that surprising’ Knox leads country in infection rate
- P.T. Pros treats ARH staff to lunch
- Hospital systems join forces to talk COVID-19
- First Covid vaccine gets full FDA approval
- How safe is the Covid-19 vaccine?
- Weekly COVID-19 report
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Online Poll
POLL - Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine?
Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine? If yes, please indicate that you have. If not, please let us know why. Remember, poll votes do not reveal information about your identity. We just receive answers only for statistical purposes. Thank you.
You voted:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.