Carl Hargis Raleigh

Carl Hargis “Budwheel” Raleigh, age 79, of Whick, KY passed away on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard, KY.- He was born July 4, 1943, at Whick, KY, and was the son of the late Walter and Callie Raleigh.- He was a retired coal truck driver and a member of the Church of Christ.- He was preceded also in death by his wife of 49 years, Reva Hall Raleigh; Sisters: Joyce Raleigh and Sherlian Raleigh.-He is survived by his daughter Stella Gail (Wes) Strong of Whick, KY; Granddaughter: Carly Weston Strong (Dakota Moore) of Whick, KY.- His sister: Gracie (Lonnie) Hensley of Milan, MI. Two special nieces: Dreama Kay Wooton and Tracey Lynn Smith. Also his trusted companion, his dog, Buster.- Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 22, 2022, at Noon at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Albert Little, Chris Turner, and Paul Sluss officiating.-Burial in the Herald-Hall Cemetery at Talbert, KY.- Visitation will be Thursday from 5:00-9:00 pm. -In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.- Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.-Pallbearers: Budwheel’s truck driving and side by side riding friends and family.

Recommended for you