Carl McIntosh Jr., age 72, of Jackson, Kentucky passed away Sunday May 15, 2022 at his residence.
Carl was born in June 1, 1949 to the late Carl and Orlena Morris McIntosh.
Carl is survived by One Sister; Alma Robinson Keith of Jackson, Kentucky, Special Friend; Margaret and her Children, One Niece; Billie Jo McIntosh, Four Nephews; Samuel Dean McIntosh, Willard Robinson Jr., Scott D. Robinson, Albert Carl McIntosh.
Carl was preceded in death by his Parents; Carl and Orlena Morris McIntosh, Three Brothers; Sam, George, and William Gene McIntosh, and Niece; Phyllis Jean Trent.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
