Carl Noble

Carl Noble, 74, Booneville passed away Tuesday, October 18, at the St. Jospeh Hospital in Lexington.  He was a member of the Spencer Fork Community Church of Booneville.  He is survived by his wife, Della Noble, two stepsons, Ryan (Michelle) Scarberry and Jonathan (Amanda) Thomas; brothers, Mike (Brenda) Noble, Sam Noble; sisters, Pauline Noble, Judy Noble; three grandchildren, Zachary Willis, Elizabeth Thomas, Zoey Thomas.  He is also survived by a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.  He was the son of the late Cecil and Victoria Fugate Noble.  He was also preceded in death by siblings, Lloyd "Buck" Noble, Jalie Reese, Odessa Fugate, Jessie Garrett, Geneva Atwood, Jackie Noble, Jimmy Noble.  Carl was a proud retired coal miner.  He enjoyed a good cup of coffee and conversation with friends, college basketball, keeping a beautiful manicured yard and spending time with his grandchildren who he loved dearly.  Visitation Saturday, Oct. 22, 11:00 AM.  Funeral Saturday, 1:00 PM at the funeral home with Henry Malone officiating.  Breathitt Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

