Carl Noble, 74, Booneville passed away Tuesday, October 18, at the St. Jospeh Hospital in Lexington. He was a member of the Spencer Fork Community Church of Booneville. He is survived by his wife, Della Noble, two stepsons, Ryan (Michelle) Scarberry and Jonathan (Amanda) Thomas; brothers, Mike (Brenda) Noble, Sam Noble; sisters, Pauline Noble, Judy Noble; three grandchildren, Zachary Willis, Elizabeth Thomas, Zoey Thomas. He is also survived by a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing. He was the son of the late Cecil and Victoria Fugate Noble. He was also preceded in death by siblings, Lloyd "Buck" Noble, Jalie Reese, Odessa Fugate, Jessie Garrett, Geneva Atwood, Jackie Noble, Jimmy Noble. Carl was a proud retired coal miner. He enjoyed a good cup of coffee and conversation with friends, college basketball, keeping a beautiful manicured yard and spending time with his grandchildren who he loved dearly. Visitation Saturday, Oct. 22, 11:00 AM. Funeral Saturday, 1:00 PM at the funeral home with Henry Malone officiating. Breathitt Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- The pandemic isn’t over no matter what people may think
- Weekly COVID-19 Report
- Columnist ‘boosted’!
- Knox vax rate among lowest in Kentucky
- Hospital leaders speak out in wake of COVID-19 surge
- ‘Alarming, but not at all that surprising’ Knox leads country in infection rate
- P.T. Pros treats ARH staff to lunch
- Hospital systems join forces to talk COVID-19
- First Covid vaccine gets full FDA approval
- How safe is the Covid-19 vaccine?
Latest News
- 2022 KDE School Report Card reveals JCS High among top 11 in state
- Carl Noble
- Work begins on Panbowl Dam stabilization project on KY 15 in Jackson
- Aisle Say: Volume 2/Halloween Edition
- Bobcats steamroll Cougars
- Volley Cats and Lady Tigers open district tournament tonight
- Lloyd Hudson
- Betty Lou Graham
Most Popular
Articles
- Remains found have been identified
- Lloyd Hudson
- Two homes donated to River Caney residents
- Judge gets new trial date
- Breathitt County teacher inducted into Hall of Fame
- Fall Festival and more to begin this week
- ‘I’m always looking for new and better ways to serve’: Justice Center gets new phone line
- Home dedication at River Caney
- Volley Cats and Lady Tigers open district tournament tonight
- Betty Lou Graham
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.