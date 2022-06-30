Carl Russell “Rusty” Haddix, age 68 of Hazard, KY passed away on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at his residence in Hazard, KY.-He was born January 21, 1954, in Jackson, KY, and was the son of the late James T. and Ruby (Russell) Haddix, Sr.-He was also preceded in death by his brother: James T. Haddix, Jr.-His sisters: Janet Haddix Jordan and Debbie Haddix Fugate.-A special brother in law: Paul Fugate, Jr.-He is survived by his brother: Robert Auburn (Carol) Haddix of Jackson, KY.- His daughters: Sabrina Michelle Haddix Gwin and Virgie Elizabeth Combs of Hazard, KY.- Grandchildren: Isaac Lynn (Cedar) Gwin, Ruby-Charmaine Elizabeth Gwin, and Randy Keith Gwin.-A special boy; Chris Wiseman.-Special brothers: Jeffery Bowling and Teddy Bowling.-Special friends: Pam and Rob Brigman.-Funeral services will be held on Sunday, July 3, 2022, at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Randy Gwin officiating. Interment in the Red Hill Cemetery, Chavies, KY.-Visitation will be Saturday from 5:00-9:00 pm at the funeral home.-Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
