Carl Vance Holbrook

Carl Vance Holbrook, 66, Rousseau passed away Sunday, January 15, at the Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard.  He was the son of the late Hager and Lena Walters Holbrook.  He was also preceded in death by brothers, Clyde Holbrook, George Holbrook, Phillip Holbrook; sisters, Neva Collingsworth, Sandy Lawler, Cathy Wolfe.  He was a member of the Palmer Memorial Church.  He is survived by son, Sherman (Kate) Holbrook; wife, Cindy Holbrook; sisters, Carol (Alfred) Fugate, Janet (Will) Minix; grandchildren, Emma Holbrook, Jamison Holbrook, Addy Mae Holbrook; host of nephews and nieces. Memorial services will be held Saturday, January 28, 11:00 AM at the Palmer Memorial Church with David Fletcher officiating.

