Carl Vance Holbrook, 66, Rousseau passed away Sunday, January 15, at the Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard. He was the son of the late Hager and Lena Walters Holbrook. He was also preceded in death by brothers, Clyde Holbrook, George Holbrook, Phillip Holbrook; sisters, Neva Collingsworth, Sandy Lawler, Cathy Wolfe. He was a member of the Palmer Memorial Church. He is survived by son, Sherman (Kate) Holbrook; wife, Cindy Holbrook; sisters, Carol (Alfred) Fugate, Janet (Will) Minix; grandchildren, Emma Holbrook, Jamison Holbrook, Addy Mae Holbrook; host of nephews and nieces. Memorial services will be held Saturday, January 28, 11:00 AM at the Palmer Memorial Church with David Fletcher officiating.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Callie Marie Strong
- House fire at Haddix
- Husband confesses to murder of wife: Allegedly stages killing as suicide
- Amended Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Regulations Effect Local Fishing and Hunting
- Tammy Michelle Thorpe
- Kentucky Power shares payment programs
- Herbert Dean Combs
- Fiscal court holds special session
- Brian Shawn Raleigh
- HCTC announces Dean’s List honorees for fall 2022 semester
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.