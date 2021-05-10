Carlene Gabbard Roberts

Carlene Gabbard Roberts, age 83, of Jackson, KY passed away on Saturday, May 1, 2021, at her residence.-She was born January 4, 1938, on Puncheon Creek in Breathitt County, KY, and was the daughter of the late Mike and Betty Blair Gabbard.-She was preceded in death by her husband: Gerald McCreary Roberts.-Her siblings: Sarah Moore, Nannie Garland, Alleen Brown and twin sister, Geraldine Combs,-She is survived by a son: Anthony Gerald (Henrietta) Roberts.- A sister: Grace South of Jackson, KY.-Two brothers: Gene (Rita) Gabbard of Cincinnati, OH and Phillip (Clara) Gabbard of Jackson, KY.-Two grandchildren: Anthony C. (Samantha) Roberts; Tonya Johanson; Five great-grandchildren: Clifford Roberts, Elbert Johanson, Elijah Roberts, Gabriella McIntosh, and Hannah Roberts.-No services are to be held at this time.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

