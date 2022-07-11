Carol Jean Couch Fugate

Carol Jean Couch Fugate, 74, Jackson passed away Friday, July 8, at the Nim Henson Geriatric Center in Jackson. Carol retired from the Breathitt County Board of Education. She was the daughter of the late Grover and Dulcena Spencer Couch. She is also preceded in death by brother: Kenneth Couch. She is survived by her husband Earl Fugate; son: Earl Scott (Deanna) Fugate; brother: Marshall (Imra) Couch; sister: Gladys (Branch) Howard; granddaughter: Katelyn Fugate and fiancé Taylor Elliott along with many friends to mourn her passing.  Funeral Monday, July 11, 11:00 AM at the Breathitt Funeral Home Chapel with Carl McIntosh officiating. Burial in the Jackson Cemetery. Breathitt Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Recommended for you