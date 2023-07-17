Carol Jean Mast Swartzentruber, 91, of Talbert passed away Sunday, July 16, at the Kentucky River Medical Center in Jackson. She was married 65 years to the late Earl Swartzentruber and was the daughter of the late Alvin and Cora Shrock Mast. She was also preceded in death by brother and sister-in-law, Earl and Pearlie Mast; sister and brother-in-law, Maxine and Lloyd Eash; son-in-law, Emanuel C. Turner; grandson-in-law, Anthony Turner. She was a homemaker and a pastor's wife. She enjoyed reading and writing, having written a book that was published. She raised eight children and enjoyed baking, especially cookies. She was a member of the Turner's Creek Mennonite Church. She is survived by her children, Brenda F. Turner, Phil (Rosie) Swartzentruber, Cheryl Swartzentruber, Marlene (Everett) Warfel, Conrad (Sharon) Swartzentruber, Wanda (Ron) Embleton, Robert (Cheri) Swartzentruber, Keith (Amy) Swartzentruber; brothers, Harvey (Grace) Mast, Floyd (Muriel) Mast; sister, Mary (Lester) Beachy; twenty eight grandchildren + 14 in laws; thirty five great grandchildren. Visitation Saturday, July 22, 6:00 - 8:00 PM at the funeral home. Funeral Sunday, July 23, 1:00 PM at the Turners Creek Mennonite Church with visitation beginning at church at 12:00 PM. Burial will follow in the Alice B. Turner Cemetery at Talbert. Serving as pallbearers will be grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers family request donations be made to Bethel Camp, 2773 Bethel Church Road, Clayhole, KY 41317.
