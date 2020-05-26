Carolyn C. Turner

Carolyn Combs Turner, age 72, of Buckhorn, KY passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020, at the Hazard ARH.-She was born June 17, 1947, at Buckhorn, KY and was the daughter of the late Rufus and Cora (Eversole) Combs.- She also was preceded in death by two brothers in law: Letch Belcher and Lonnie Bowling.-She is survived by one daughter: Tammy (Jason) Eversole of Buckhorn, KY.-One son: Alvin June Turner of Buckhorn, KY.- Five sisters: Joan Belcher of Booneville, KY.-Amanda (Simmie Ray) Bowling of Buckhorn, KY-Judy (Verdie) McIntosh of Buckhorn, KY-Joy Bowling of Buckhorn, KY-Jan (Arnold) Moore of Booneville, KY.-One brother: Lonnie (Mardi) Combs of Buckhorn, KY.-Six grandchildren: Kiara Turner, Caleb Eversole, Cody Turner, Matthew Eversole, Abigail Eversole, Sarah Eversole.-One great-granddaughter: Mila Turner. Two special grandchildren: Bentley Crank and Gabriel Crank.-Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Rock Bottom Baptist Church, Squabble Creek, Buckhorn, KY with Simmie Ray Bowling officiating.-Burial in the Laurel Point Cemetery at Buckhorn, KY. Visitation will begin at Noon at the church.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

