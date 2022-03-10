Carolyn Campbell

Carolyn Irene Campbell, age 66, of Rowdy, Kentucky passed away Tuesday March 8, 2022 at her residence.
Carolyn was born on December 20, 1955 to the late Herman and Lettie Fugate Hudson. Carolyn was a Homemaker and her hobbies included; fishing, four wheeling, cooking, mowing grass and collecting pictures.
Carolyn is survived by her husband; Floyd (Tommy) Campbell of Rowdy, Kentucky, One Son; Carter Hudson of Hardshell, Kentucky, Two Sisters; Sheila McRae(Mark) of Richmond, Kentucky, Laura Rowland(Johnnie) of Rowdy, Kentucky, One Brother; Clyde Hudson(Robin) of Jackson, Kentucky, Sister-In-Law; Edna Hudson of Clayhole, Kentucky, Three Special Nieces; Ashley Johnson, Emily Stacy, Grace Hudson, Two Nieces; Chasity Carol Hudson, Gail Hudson, Special Friends; Ruphena Napier, and Linda Schwass
Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents; Herman and Lettie Fugate Hudson, and Brother; James Troy Hudson.
Funeral services for Carolyn Irene Campbell will be held at The Watts Funeral Home Chapel in Jackson, Kentucky on Thursday March 10, 2022 at 1:00 P.M. with Tim Stacy and Eldon Miller officiating. Carolyn will be laid to rest in Hudson Cemetery at Rowdy, Kentucky with Family and Friends Serving as Pallbearers. Visitation will be held at The Watts Funeral Home Chapel on Thursday March 10, 2022 from 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M.
