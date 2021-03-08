Carolyn Spicer, age 66, of Jackson, KY passed away on Friday, March 5, 2021, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington, KY.-She was born July 10, 1954, in Jackson, KY, and was the daughter of the late Eddie and Sarah Costello Spicer.-She was preceded in death also by brothers: Rocky Spicer, John Spicer, Mike Spicer, and George Spicer.-She is survived by a son: Edd (Sandy) Deaton of Corinth, KY.- Grandchildren: Darian Kelly and Conner Deaton.-Three sisters: Anna Creech of Jackson, KY; Sharon K. (Harvey) Little of Jackson, KY; Jan (Curt) Boggs of Gallatin County, KY; -Brothers: Larry (Sandy) Spicer of Jackson, KY; -Darrell (Mill) Spicer of Harrison, IN; Johnny (Trish) Spicer of Gray, KY; -Carol was a beautician all of her life and loved her profession. The only thing she loved more was spending time with her family.- A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, March 11, 2021, from 11:00, am-1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel. -Private graveside service.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.-COVID-19 regulations to be observed.
