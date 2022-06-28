Miss Tami Carpenter was awarded the 2022 State Learning Blade Educator of the Year.
Carpenter teaches middle school math and STEM (science technology engineering mathematics) classes and she incorporated Learning Blade, an online resource comprised of highly engaging lessons, projects, and activities to introduce students to tools and technologies found throughout STEM fields, into her STEM classes.
Carpenter liked the fact that students could work through the lessons at their own pace. She stated, “I want to thank Learning Blade for this acknowledgment and for their program which allows students to get a glimpse at so many careers they’ve never heard of before. I also want to thank them for their generosity in providing our school with a free 3D printer and drone just for utilizing their program the past couple of years.”
