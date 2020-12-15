Carrie Turner

Carrie Banks Turner, age 92, of Jackson, KY passed away on Wednesday, December 09, 2020, at the KY River Medical Center in Jackson, KY.-She was born January 02, 1928, at Vancleve, KY, and was the daughter of the late Melvin and Fannie Banks.-She was preceded in death by her husbands: Joseph Mullins and Harry Turner.-Daughter: Diana Goff; Sister: Lillie Roberts and Brother: Doug Banks.-She is survived by three daughters: Peggy (Steve) Wilhite of Shelbyville, KY.-Rose (Ray) Jenkins and Wilma Turner of Jackson, KY.-Two sons: Woodrow (Nicki) Mullins and Bobby Joe Mullins of Lexington, KY.-Nine grandchildren: Melinda Cox, Tammy Molpus, Tim Bryant, Brittany Daniels, Melissa Gross, William Caudill, Danny Caudill, Kenneth Goff, Andrew Goff.-Eleven great grandchildren.-Due to COVID-19 regulations all services were private and were held on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 1:00 pm in Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Tex Selph officiating.-Burial in the Tyra Cemetery, Jackson, KY..-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Carrie Turner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

