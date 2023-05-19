Carter Wagers, age 63, of Clayhole, KY passed away on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at his residence. He was born January 29, 1960 in Campton, KY and was the son of the late Herman and Ersie Mae Noble Wagers. He was preceded also in death by brothers: Lester Wagers and Earl Wagers. His sister: Melissa Campbell Back. He is survived by his brother: Ralph (Debra) Wagers of Rousseau, KY. His two sisters: Wilma Wagers of Jackson, KY and Joyce Sword of Pikeville, KY. He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, many other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 2:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Krouc Noble officiating. Burial in the Wagers Family Cemetery, Riley Branch, Clayhole, KY. Visitation will begin on Sunday at 11:00 am until time of service. Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Latest News
- Gary Vinson: Guiding students to success with values and principles
- Carter Wagers
- Donnis Helen Garrison Back
- Park receives conservation grant
- Local pantries need funding
- BHS Valedictorian and Salutatorian
- HCTC announces Dean’s List honorees for Spring 2023 semester
- HCTC names President’s List honorees for Spring 2023 semester
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.