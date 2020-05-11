Cassie Carpenter, 74, Noctor passed away Wednesday, May 6 at the Hazard Appalachian Regional Hospital. She was a member of the Cornerstone Christian Church of Jackson, She was the daughter of the late Ted Sr. and Nora Clemons Manns. She was preceded in death by one sister, Irene McIntosh. She is survived by husband, Kenny Carpenter; two sons, Kenny Carpenter Jr., Scott Carpenter; three brothers, Tribue Manns, Mervin Manns, Ted Manns Jr.; four sisters, Ettazene Montgomery, Imogene Stevens, Ruby Oaks, Brenda Trimble; two special grandchildren, Nathaniel Carpenter, Siham Lakchiri. Private services held with Rev. Tim Miller officiating. Breathitt Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
