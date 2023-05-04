The Breathitt County/Jackson Chamber of Commerce met in regular session on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at the Breathitt County Extension Office.
The guest speaker was Corbett Caudill, Chief District Engineer for the District 10 Highway Department. Caudill spoke to the audience about current and upcoming projects. This month’s meeting was sponsored by Juniper Health.
The Chamber is hosting a small business seminar on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at 5:30 p.m. at the Breathitt County Extension Office with special guest JC Phelps, Training Coordinator with the Kentucky Small Business Development Center (SBDC).
The next Chamber of Commerce regular meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at 10 a.m. at the Breathitt County Extension Office located at 1155 Main Street in Jackson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.