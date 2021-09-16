Suspect from yesterday's traffic fatality in custody
surrendered quietly to authorities
facing serious charges
"...had the defendant exercised an ounce more patience and regard for the safety of school children, Mr. Combs would still be with us.” Derek Campbell, attorney
We reported in our print edition about an incident involving a local man tragically killed by a motorist early Wednesday morning, the 15th of September, 2021. That story is entitled, Pedestrian Fatality, and is on the front page of Vol. 133, No. 37 of the Jackson Times-Voice.
We have learned additional details about the event. Those details include the identity of the driver.
The Kentucky State Police (KSP) reported the arrest of Santos Domingo of Hazard, Kentucky. Mr. Domingo surrendered himself to authorities without incident and is in the custody of the Kentucky River Regional Jail.
Mr. Domingo is initially charged with leaving the scene of the accident; failure to render aid/assistance with death or serious physical injury; reckless homicide; reckless driving; passing in a loading/unloading school bus zone, 1st offense; and operating a vehicle with no operator’s license. That doesn’t mean he won’t be additionally charged when the matter reaches the grand jury stage.
According to information released by the KSP, Troopers and Detectives responded to the scene along with rescue personnel. Upon arrival, personnel located Randall Scott Combs, 47, of Lost Creek. Mr. Combs had been struck by a vehicle operated by the defendant and was left dead in the roadway.
Evidence at the scene indicated a Breathitt County school bus had come to a stop in the southbound lane. A white Chevrolet Equinox, traveling northbound, disregarded the bus’s flashing lights and stop sign, striking Combs, a pedestrian, and causing fatal injuries. The driver of the Equinox came to a stop upon hitting and killing Combs and fled the scene, on foot, through a heavily wooded area.
Police searched the wooded area and were unable to locate the driver, identified as Santos Domingo, 43, of Hazard. After investigative efforts and phone conversations, Mr. Domingo surrender himself to KSP's custody.
Combs was pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner’s office. His body was transported to Frankfort for an autopsy.
The Times-Voice contacted local attorney, Derek Campbell, about what charges may come out of the facts as they appeared in the KSP's press release. He told the Times-Voice, “Reviewing the circumstances as stated, it seems to me Wanton Murder is a possibility.”
Campbell added, “The facts give rise to a charge under KRS § 507.020(1)(b). That statute is for ‘Wanton Murder’ and criminalizes causing the death of another under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to human life, wantonly engaging in the conduct that creates a grave risk of death to another.”
Attorney Campbell continued, “Here, the accused ignored and passed a stopped school bus with its stop sign engaged and emergency lights flashing. Violating the rules of the road make him liable for any and all consequences which may come thereafter so long as they are reasonably foreseeable. This case, unfortunately for all of our community, yielded the worst possible of consequences.”
Attorney Campbell concluded, “For whatever charges may come from these circumstances, it appears clear that had the defendant exercised an ounce more patience and regard for the safety of school children, Mr. Combs would still be with us. That seems both incredibly and unspeakably sad to me."
Wanton Murder carries a possible sentence of not less than 20 nor more than 50 years to life in prison.
People are reminded one charged with an offense is presumed to be innocent. This presumption remains until such time as he either pleads guilty to the offense, or, upon a plea of not guilty, a jury of his peers can be sworn and impaneled and the matter tried until a verdict is reached.
Proof of the commission of a criminal offense sufficient to support a conviction has to be beyond a reasonable doubt. The accused is entitled, by law, to be presumed innocent of any charges until such time as the matter can be joined for trial and the jury retires to deliberate its verdict. All people accused of crimes are both afforded and entitled to an opportunity to confront the government’s case.