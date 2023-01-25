A suspect was apprehended by the Jackson Police Department (JPD) on Wednesday (January 25th) morning after allegedly stealing a pack of drill bits from the Jackson Ace Hardware.
A store official said the man took off on foot towards Hutch Automotive and upon spotting Ace store authorities ran back to the store where he pled to not have law enforcement involved due to outstanding warrants in other counties. But due to store policy, the crime of shoplifting is reported to local police.
Once realizing that law enforcement was being notified, the man took off on foot once again, trying to avoid capture by darting inside the Jackson Opportunity Store and then taking off down KY-15, where he was caught by the JPD near the McDonald’s of Jackson.
The suspect has been identified as Paul Moore, 42.
