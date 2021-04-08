Drivers be aware, a wreck on Hwy 15 in Wolfe County, (right before you enter town) the road will be closed a few hours, take and alternate route.
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- Weekly COVID-19 Report (April 6, 2021)
- No Red Counties Right Now in District!
- Superintendent Wasson Shares Message Regarding New Covid Cases in Students
- White House Clinics to Receive COVID-19 Vaccine COVID-19 Vaccine available in Jackson and Rockcastle Counties
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update as of 2-24-21
- Juniper Health To Administer Vaccines
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update 2-12-21
- Owsley Co Board Thanks KRDHD for Vaccines
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update 2-9-21
Articles
- ATV Tragedy, Riley Branch Road
- Local Man Accused of Repeatedly Raping his Daughter
- City Welcomes Addition to Police Force
- Local Man Charged with Murder
- Brianna Kayatin Headed to MSU’s “Craft Academy”
- Local Man Busted, Accused of 'Drug Trafficking'
- Crystal Smith
- Lacy Deaton
- Grand Jury Indicts Another Target in Death of Brad Trent
- Donnie Combs
