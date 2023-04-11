This young lady celebrated Easter participating in a traditional egg hunt. Easter celebrations could be found all throughout Breathitt County with sunrise services; Easter egg hunts including the Eggstravaganza at Douthitt Park ; plays/shows put on by numerous churches; the carrying of the cross tradition; along with other community programs such as the one performed by the Breathitt County Community Band.
