Celeste Bach

Celeste White McIntosh Bach, age 96, of Rousseau, KY passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 7, 2021, at her home surrounded by four generations of her loving family.- She was born at Rousseau, KY, April 24, 1925, to Curtis and Pearlie Blevins White.- Her first husband, Willie McIntosh, Sr, passed away in 1950 leaving her with three young children. -In 1952, she married Eugene Parker Bach, and together they provided a loving home for their children. -Gene passed away in 1997.- Five of their children still survive. Her youngest daughter, Brenda Joyce, passed away in 2009.-Celeste was a devoted Christian mother taking her children to church every Sunday and living a good Christian example for her children to follow. – She was a gracious hostess and never wanted a guest to leave without having a bite to eat. She was an old-fashioned cook who seldom used a recipe but cooked from memory. -She was a charter member of Bach Memorial Christian Church and attended church faithfully until her health declined to the point she couldn’t. – She especially liked Fifth Sunday Hymn Sings.- Celeste was known for her beautiful prayers and many times we would hear her conclude her prayers by saying “and, Lord, when we’ve sung our last song and prayed our last prayer, take us home to live with you, forever.” -We feel confident, her Lord heard and answered her prayers. – Celeste served as the Rousseau Postmaster for over 27 years and thoroughly enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.- She was a loving mother, grandmother, great and great-great-grandmother and was always there to encourage and support each of her children and grandchildren and will be greatly missed by all her knew and loved her.-Celeste is survived by her five children, Patricia Russell of New Richmond, OH; Carrie (Clyde) Hensley, Charlotte, NC; Willie (Sue) McIntosh, Jr. of Rousseau, Betty Bach, Rousseau and Lloyd (Kaye) Bach, Rousseau.- She is also survived by 9 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great-grandchildren. A sister, Lillian Sword of Cantonement, FL, two stepsisters, Judi Brown of TN and Jessie Workman of Salyersville, KY, a stepbrother: Bill Caudill, and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends are also left to mourn her passing.-Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with John Lucas and Paul Dyer officiating.-Burial in the Caudill and McIntosh Cemetery, Hunting Creek Road of Rousseau, KY.-Visitation will be on Tuesday from 5:00-9:00 pm.- Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.- Due to COVID-masks requested be worn and cautionary measures to be observed.
