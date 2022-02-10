It may be time for Breathitt Countians to upgrade their cell phone and devices to avoid a potential loss of service.
Cellular providers are upgrading their technology to the latest 5G innovation, which will render 3G and older model cell phones and devices obsolete in the near future. That means no calls, text, or data on these devices not even the capability of being used for emergency services or dialing 9-1-1.
The eventual 3G shutdown will end an era that lasted for the past two decades but is looked upon as the natural evolution of a technological advancing world.
However, many including those in Breathitt County may not be prepared for the wave of 3G devices that will lose connectivity. Some devices may continue to be used with access to WI-FI, but otherwise will be useless, leaving customers in the dark. Technology experts recommend letting go of any reluctance, inform the elderly, and upgrade as soon as possible.
Police and fire departments along with other emergency agencies are working hard to spread the word. These organizations are fearful of the tremendous negative impact the shutdown could have on their services.
AT&T has announced that it will completely phase out its 3G network by the end of February 2022. T-Mobile will be shutting down Sprint’s 3G network by March 31, 2022, and Sprint’s 4G LTE network by June 30, 2022. The company also announced it would be ending its 3G network by July 1, 2022. Verizon’s 3G shutdown has been announced for December 31, 2022.
Cricket Wireless a prepaid branch of AT&T will offer 5G as will Straight Talk and Tracfone which operate under the Verizon umbrella.
Appalachian Wireless’ latest report stated the company had a telephone and data network that supports 4G and LTE in most areas, but it is extending its 4G reach to rural, remote communities. Appalachian Wireless, currently, has made no official announcement of plans to implement 5G technology.
Outside of cell phones and cellular devices, other network services will be affected such as car navigation systems, home security systems, smart watches, tablets, medical pendants and alerts, and other related products.
Customers need to contact their provider to make sure their device or phone will still be functionable when 5G becomes available in your location. One may also check their provider’s website to see if your device(s) will be affected.
