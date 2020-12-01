For those who are wondering, we went to the Cook Report and accessed its table showing which states, commonwealths, or districts have certified its vote and which are still awaiting certification. The below appears to be the tally as it stands today...
The Certified...
Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Maine’s 2nd District, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Wisconsin, Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maine 1st District, Massachusetts, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.
Still Awaiting Certification...
Nebraska’s 2nd District, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Kansas, Maryland, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Nebraska’s 1st District, Nebraska’s 3rd District, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Tennessee, and Washington.
