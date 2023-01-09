Chad Wesley Hardin, age 31, of Jackson, KY, passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023. Chad enjoyed fishing and doing mechanic work on cars & motorcycles. He loved spending time with his family and friends. Chad was always making people laugh and smile when he was around.
He is preceded in death by One Brother: John Raymond Hardin; Great Grandfather: Earl Hardin and Maternal Grandparents: Lee Manns & Gracie Childers Manns.
He leaves surviving his Mother: Gladys Manns; Two Sons: Levi Chad Hardin & Chadd Wesley Hardin; One Brother: John Randall Hardin; Special Nephew: Jarrett Hardin; Special Friend: Pat "Tree Bug" Carpenter & Johnny Belcher; Special Cousins: Beretta Waddell. Michael Roberts & Willow Waddell as well as A Host of Family & Friends
Arrangements are being handled by Maggard's Mtn View Chapel where the family will receive friends from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, Monday, January 9, 2023. Funeral service will be at Maggard's Mtn. View Chapel at 1:00 PM, Monday, January 9, 2023 with Rev. Chris Fugate officiating. Interment will be at Hardin Cemetery, Jackson, KY
