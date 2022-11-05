The Jackson/Breathitt County Chamber of Commerce held its last meeting of 2022 on Tuesday, November 1st with guest speakers from Bluegrass Care Navigators (BCN). The three representatives from BCN delivered a presentation pertaining to its hospice (end-of-life) care/treatment, services, programs, and facilities. For more information, please contact BCN at 1-606-487-2905 and/or 1-855-492-0812.
Pictured (L-R) the BCN guest speakers: Amy Maggard; Kelli Callihan; and Tiffany Hollon.
