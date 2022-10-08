The Jackson/Breathitt County Chamber of Commerce met in regular session on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at Kelsey’s on Main, with guest speaker State Auditor Mike Harmon.
Harmon was first elected in November 2015 as the 47th Auditor of Public Accounts for the Commonwealth of Kentucky. He was elected to a second term as Auditor in November 2019. Harmon previously served in the Kentucky House of Representatives for 13 years representing the people of Boyle and Casey County, and previously Washington County, in the 54th District.
During his time in public service, Auditor Harmon has always promoted common-sense solutions to make life better for the people of Kentucky by supporting good public policy to protect and preserve taxpayer dollars. Harmon brings those same values, along with his desire to make government more transparent, to his role as Auditor. His motto, “Follow the Data,” has become synonymous with the role of the auditor’s office.
In addition to his background in public service, Harmon learned the value of hard work and responsibility through his experience in business, particularly insurance and banking. He also previously served as Vice Chairman of the House Standing Committee on Tourism and Energy, and a member of the committees for Banking and Insurance; Elections, Constitutional Amendments, and Intergovernmental Affairs; Health and Welfare; and Tourism Development and Energy during the regular and interim sessions of the Kentucky General Assembly.
Under his leadership, the auditor’s office has completed high profile audits and examinations of entities and programs such as the Commonwealth’s public retirement systems, the Administrative Office of the Courts, Kentucky Wired, the University of Louisville Foundation, the Kentucky Law Enforcement Foundation Program Fund, and many others. His administration has also supported legislation to strengthen city audit requirements, improve transparency of area development districts, and reduce the cost of audits for county officials.
Harmon is a graduate of Eastern Kentucky University with degrees in math, statistics, and theater, and was valedictorian of his Boyle County High School class.
