The Jackson/Breathitt County Chamber of Commerce held its regular monthly meeting at Kelsey’s On Main in downtown Jackson on Tuesday, June 7, 2022.
Michelle Spriggs of the Kentucky Small Business Development Center (SBDC) was the guest speaker, a Johnson County native that took over the role of Eastern Kentucky Executive Director of the SBDC in September of 2021. Spriggs served as a business coach with the SBDC for ten years before being named director in June of 2021 and officially moved into the position in September of that year.
The SBDC offers free help and assistance to start-ups and entrepreneurs to guide them to becoming successful small businesses.
The Chamber of Commerce will not be meeting in July, with the next meeting scheduled for Tuesday, August 2, 2022.
