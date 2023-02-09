Chairman Jessica Ritchie welcomed members of the Jackson/Breathitt County Chamber of Commerce to its first meeting of 2023 on Tuesday, February 7th inside the conference room of the Breathitt County Extension Office. The chamber last met on Tuesday, November 1, 2022.
The city update provided by Jackson Mayor Laura Thomas highlighted that the city was in a sound financial position; a partnership with HCTC/Lees College Campus allowed many Parks and Rec leagues to continue as normal; and the city’s new fire truck should be delivered very soon.
No county update was provided as Breathitt County Judge Executive Jeff Noble and the magistrates were in Frankfort meeting with state leaders.
Others in attendance included Jackson Independent Superintendent Wayne Sizemore; Breathitt Superintendent Phillip Watts; Andrea Begley, Field Representative for Congressman Hal Rogers; Breathitt County PVA Ervine Allen; and Derrick Hamilton of Juniper Health.
The next meeting will be Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at the Breathitt County Extension Office.
